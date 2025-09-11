Titans won’t have RT JC Latham on Sunday vs. Rams

Sometimes, the final word as to whether a player will miss a Sunday game comes from the team on Friday. On Thursday, the final word on the availability of Titans right tackle JC Latham came directly from the players.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Latham was asked if he’d miss the Week 2 visit from the Rams due to a hip injury.

“Yeah,” Latham said.

Latham left Sunday’s game early in the fourth quarter. His replacement, Olisaemeka Udoh gave up a sack on the first play in place of Latham. Latham then returned but had to leave again.

“It made it worse,” Latham said, via Davenport. “It’s a strain so you can’t really do anything. I’m still taking the approach mentally getting as much film as I can like as if I’m actually playing.”

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was sacked six times in the regular-season opener.

Latham arrived via the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft. He took 100 percent of the snaps at left tackle as a rookie. He moved to the right side for 2025, after the Titans signed Dan Moore Jr. as a free agent from the Steelers.

And now come the Rams, who have a potent front seven led by 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse.