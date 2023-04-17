 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans work out Nick Kwiatkoski, Tanner Vallejo

  
Published April 17, 2023 05:37 PM
nbc_hhmb_rotoheadlines_230404
April 4, 2023 01:04 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld headlines including the Titans exploring a trade to move up in the NFL Draft, Mac Jones trade rumors and more.

The Titans worked out three linebackers Monday and agreed to terms with Ben Niemann afterward.

Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Vallejo were the other veteran free agents who had tryouts in Nashville, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Kwiatkoski, 29, played 12 games for the Falcons last season. He did not play on defense but saw action on 228 special teams snaps and made seven tackles.

The Bears made him a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he spent four seasons in Chicago. Kwiatkoski then played two seasons for the Raiders.

He has played 89 games with 34 starts in his career.

Vallejo, 28, appeared in all 17 games with five starts for the Cardinals last season and played 280 defensive snaps and 375 on special teams.

The Bills made him a sixth-round pick in 2017, and he also has played for the Browns and Commanders.

He has played 82 games with eight starts in his career.