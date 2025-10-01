Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin will be a “terror” once he knocks the rust off

The Buccaneers got receiver Chris Godwin back in Week 4. He’s still not fully back. When he is, the Bucs believe he will return to being a major difference-maker.

“Just having him out there, seeing No. 14 out there is unbelievable,” coach Todd Bowles said on SiriusXM, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I mean the things he did to get back, the work he’s put in, the person he is, the toughness that he shows and how smart he is as a player and makes us 10 times better — you can’t wait till he gets his feet underneath him and he really starts helping us because he is gonna be a terror.”

Godwin started against the Eagles. He participated in 58 plays, a full 81 percent of the total offensive workload.

“The more he plays the better you’re gonna see him look, and we expect to see a whole different Chris next week,” Bowles said.

Against Philly, Godwin was targeted 10 times. He made three catches for 26 yards.

With Mike Evans missing time due to a hamstring injury, the Bucs will rely even more on Godwin to complement stellar rookie Emeka Egbuka. When Evans is back, and when Godwin is fully up to speed after a serious ankle injury suffered in Week 7 last year, Tampa Bay could have the best trio of receivers in the NFL.