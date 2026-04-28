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Inside the Will Anderson deal

  
Published April 28, 2026 02:05 PM

The Texans have made defensive end Will Anderson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, based on new-money average.

Anderson signed a three-year, $150 million extension to the two remaining years that Anderson was under contract.

It took a little time to track down the full details, due in part to the draft.

We’ve gotten the numbers. Here’s the full breakdown, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $32 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.145 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 base salary: $21.918 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2028 base salary: $39.6 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

6. 2029 base salary: $39.5 million, $5.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, all of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The remaining $34 million becomes fully guaranteed in 2028.

7. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

8. 2030 base salary: $41.5 million.

9. 2030 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

So, year, it’s a three-year, $150 million extension. But there are no extensions. The existing years were folded into the new ones.

Factoring in his “old money” of $27.063 million through 2027, it’s a five-year contract that pays out $177.063 million.

The total average from signing, then, is $35.4 million per year.

The guarantees are significant. Anderson has three of five years fully guaranteed, and the fourth year will be fully guaranteed by year four.