nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa's comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Todd Bowles: Desmond Watson is on non-football illness list because of his weight

  
Published July 24, 2025 08:28 AM

When the Buccaneers signed 464-pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson as an undrafted rookie, he became the heaviest player ever to sign an NFL contract. But before he can actually play in the NFL, he’s going to have to lose some weight.

Watson opened training camp on the non-football illness list, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that his weight is the reason.

“It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and get him on the field more,” Bowles said. “That’s where I’m at right now. He’s working at it and we’re working with him and that’s all you can ask.”

Bowles didn’t specify how much weight the Bucs want Watson to lose but said he has lost some and the team is working with him on getting to a point where they feel he’s ready to practice.

“We have some things in mind with him, where we want to see him at,” Bowles said. “He’s made some progress. . . . I don’t have a timetable on what we can get him down to or when that comes.”

Watson is a long shot to make the 53-player roster for the regular season, but if he can get himself into better shape he’ll give himself a chance to get on the field in the preseason and show what he can do.