Todd Bowles: Never rebuild, you always reload

The Buccaneers’ disappointing 2022 season came to a disappointing end on Monday night with the club’s 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild card round.

There are plenty of offseason questions surrounding the franchise, starting with what quarterback Tom Brady will do for next season. But even if Brady isn’t back, head coach Todd Bowles said he doesn’t see the upcoming offseason as a rebuilding project.

“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said in his postgame press conference. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”

The Bucs won the NFC South despite finishing 8-9. While Tampa Bay finished No. 9 in total defense and No. 13 in points allowed, the offense was a problem all year. The club was last in rushing offense, which led to ending the year at No. 15 in yards and No. 25 in points.

The Buccaneers scored at least 30 points in just two games this season, which was also the only two times the club scored more than 24 points.