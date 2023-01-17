 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: Never rebuild, you always reload

  
Published January 17, 2023 05:48 AM
nbc_pft_bradyfuture_230117
January 17, 2023 08:14 AM
With Tom Brady set to be a free agent in March, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams could be viable options for the QB, if he continues to play.

The Buccaneers’ disappointing 2022 season came to a disappointing end on Monday night with the club’s 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild card round.

There are plenty of offseason questions surrounding the franchise, starting with what quarterback Tom Brady will do for next season. But even if Brady isn’t back, head coach Todd Bowles said he doesn’t see the upcoming offseason as a rebuilding project.

“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said in his postgame press conference. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”

The Bucs won the NFC South despite finishing 8-9. While Tampa Bay finished No. 9 in total defense and No. 13 in points allowed, the offense was a problem all year. The club was last in rushing offense, which led to ending the year at No. 15 in yards and No. 25 in points.

The Buccaneers scored at least 30 points in just two games this season, which was also the only two times the club scored more than 24 points.