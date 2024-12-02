Todd Bowles: I think Baker Mayfield will be comfortable by game-time, not sure about practice

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield briefly had to exit after he was stepped on during Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

He was able to come back and finish the game, and head coach Todd Bowles said in his Monday news conference that Mayfield should be fine to play in the Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.

“I think he’ll be comfortable game-time,” Bowles said. “I’m not sure about his practice status during the week, though.”

Mayfield did not have his best performance on Sunday, finishing 21-of-33 for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Bowles chalked that up to “two errant throws.”

“You can’t make those throws right there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to be smarter with the football. One was third-and-short. One, he scrambled and nobody was open, he flipped it to the side, and the guy made a play — just got to get it out of bounds at that time. Less than two minutes, or two-minute situation going on.

“He’s going to make some mistakes, he understands that. But he gathered himself, he got back together after halftime, and he made some plays.”

With Sunday’s win, the Bucs are 6-6 and tied for first place in the NFC South with the Falcons. The club will play the Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints in its last five games.