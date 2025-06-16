Christian Kirk: C.J. Stroud is going to take the Texans as far as we want to go

It hasn’t taken long for Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk to become impressed with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Kirk said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the 23-year-old Stroud runs the offense like a seasoned veteran.

“The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, he’s smart, he sees things well,” Kirk said. “He’s a really good communicator and I think with that position, quarterback, and him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now and still excelling, the communication piece with not only the receivers but new offensive coordinator, offensive line, whatever the case may be it’s just open communication and us being all on the same page to help him excel.”

Kirk believes Stroud can lead the Texans to a championship.

“He’s going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best,” Kirk said. “He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside the facility, he’s got a bright future and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Kirk, who has previously played four years with the Cardinals and three with the Jaguars, was traded to the Texans in March. He thinks he’s in the right place, with the right quarterback.