 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Kirk: C.J. Stroud is going to take the Texans as far as we want to go

  
Published June 16, 2025 12:22 PM

It hasn’t taken long for Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk to become impressed with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Kirk said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the 23-year-old Stroud runs the offense like a seasoned veteran.

“The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, he’s smart, he sees things well,” Kirk said. “He’s a really good communicator and I think with that position, quarterback, and him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now and still excelling, the communication piece with not only the receivers but new offensive coordinator, offensive line, whatever the case may be it’s just open communication and us being all on the same page to help him excel.”

Kirk believes Stroud can lead the Texans to a championship.

“He’s going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best,” Kirk said. “He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside the facility, he’s got a bright future and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Kirk, who has previously played four years with the Cardinals and three with the Jaguars, was traded to the Texans in March. He thinks he’s in the right place, with the right quarterback.