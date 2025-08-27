Todd Bowles thinks Chris Godwin could return “anywhere from Week 2 to Week 5"

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shared his outlook for when wide receiver Chris Godwin might be able to return to the field on Wednesday.

The Bucs put Godwin on the 53-man roster rather than the physically unable to perform list, which indicates that the team thinks there’s a chance he’ll be able to play at some point in the first four weeks of the regular season. During an appearance with Tom Krasniqi of WDAE, Bowles said he “would say anywhere from Week 2 to Week 5" is realistic for Godwin, who dislocated his ankle last season, to return to action.

“He’s working his way back, he’s getting healthier by the day,” Bowles said. “There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. I can’t say exactly when, but hopefully sooner than later. I think he’s closer to sooner than he is later.”

Jalen McMillan is on injured reserve, so the Bucs will be looking to first-round pick Emeka Egbuka as a complement to Mike Evans in the early part of the season. If he meets expectations, the Bucs offense should be in good shape before and after Godwin gets the green light to play.