 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: We’re not trading Devin White

  
Published April 24, 2023 07:26 PM
nbc_pft_devinwhite_230414
April 14, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King lay out why Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht should either pay Devin White if they believe in him or trade him to another team who will.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requested a trade April 11 in hopes of facilitating a long-term deal. The Bucs soon leaked they have “no intention” of trading White.

General Manager Jason Licht said last week that White has “done some great things for us as a player and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he’s on our team .”

Coach Todd Bowles, making his first public comments since White’s trade request, was even more definitive on Monday night about White’s stance.

“We’ve got him for another year like Jason said,” Bowles said at the Bruce Arians Family Foundation Gala, via Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com. “We discussed it. We’re not trading him, and we’ll go from there. It’s the offseason right now, and nothing counts. We expect him to be there when the season starts.”

That made it sound as if Bowles thinks White will skip all of the offseason work, so Bowles specifically was asked whether he expects White to show up for the mandatory minicamp and training camp. Since White is under contract, scheduled to make $11.706 million on the fifth-year option, the team can fine him for every day he misses during training camp.

“That’d be up to him,” Bowles said. “We’ll just coach the guys we have there. We have a good crowd in right now. We are happy with everyone who has come in and participated.”

White has recorded 20.5 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 15 passes defensed since the Bucs made him the fifth overall pick in 2019. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2021.