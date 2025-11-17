Todd Bowles: You’re supposed to win when you score 32 points

The Buccaneers were able to take the ball away from Josh Allen and the Bills three times in Buffalo on Sunday, but none of those takeaways came in the fourth quarter of the game.

After Sean Tucker’s touchdown run put the Bucs up 32-31 with 13:38 to play, the Bucs gave up back-to-back touchdown drives of 86 and 70 yards. Those scores pushed the Bills to a 44-32 win and the inability of the defense to get off the field rankled head coach Todd Bowles.

“You score 32 points, you’re supposed to win the game,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more while creating a number of big plays over the course of the afternoon. Bowles said the reasons for the breakdowns varied and that the team has a lot to clean up as a result.

“Sometimes it’s coverage, sometimes it’s pass rush,” Bowles said. “But at the same time, it’s got to get fixed. We’re playing hard, but then we have lapses here and missed tackles there, and we give up big plays. That’s what happened in the second half and two times in the first half. When we’re covering, we can’t get to the quarterback; when we get to the quarterback, we’re covering wrong on the play. We’ll get that fixed going forward.”

The Bucs have now lost three of their last four game and hold a half-game lead on the Panthers in the division heading into another tough road game against the Rams in Week 12. Bowles said he thinks the team is in a “good place mentally” as they try to fix what’s been ailing them, but the proof will have to come on the field for the season to end with another NFC South crown.