Todd Monken interviewed for Ravens offensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2023 05:16 AM
A return to the Bucs isn’t the only possible path back to the NFL for Todd Monken.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Monken interviewed for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator vacancy this week. Monken is also slated to interview with the Buccaneers next week.

Monken was the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator from 2016-2018 and then spent a year running the Browns offense. He has spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Georgia.

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson and Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea have interviewed for the job along with Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey. They have also requested or set up interviews with Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio.