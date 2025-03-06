 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson still just scratching the surface

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:16 PM

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken signed a contract extension earlier this year and the chance to continue working with quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the reasons he’s sticking around Baltimore.

Jackson didn’t wind up being voted the league’s MVP for the third time in 2024, but the 2023 MVP set career highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes while leading the Ravens to another division title. Monken told the team’s website that he thinks Jackson can rise even higher in their third season together.

“The year that he had, I think he’s still just scratching the surface of where he’s headed,” Monken said. “It may not statistically show up that way, but I know he’s only the scratching the surface.”

Jackson’s numbers may continue to rise, but there’s no doubt about his ability to thrive in regular season action. The true breakthrough they’re looking for in Baltimore will have to come in the postseason.