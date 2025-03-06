Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson still just scratching the surface

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken signed a contract extension earlier this year and the chance to continue working with quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the reasons he’s sticking around Baltimore.

Jackson didn’t wind up being voted the league’s MVP for the third time in 2024, but the 2023 MVP set career highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes while leading the Ravens to another division title. Monken told the team’s website that he thinks Jackson can rise even higher in their third season together.

“The year that he had, I think he’s still just scratching the surface of where he’s headed,” Monken said. “It may not statistically show up that way, but I know he’s only the scratching the surface.”

Jackson’s numbers may continue to rise, but there’s no doubt about his ability to thrive in regular season action. The true breakthrough they’re looking for in Baltimore will have to come in the postseason.