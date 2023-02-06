 Skip navigation
Tom Brady: Hard to make retirement decision, but certainly the right time

  
Published February 6, 2023 09:17 AM
February 2, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack every aspect of Tom Brady’s move to retire, including the timing of the announcement, what factors contributed to the decision, if he’ll change his mind and more.

During an appearance on The Herd Monday, Tom Brady said that he does not plan to start working as a broadcaster for Fox Sports until 2024 and that leaves him without a clear agenda for the rest of this year.

Some might wonder if that leaves the door open for him to play football again and Brady was asked if there was any chance of that happening during the same interview. He said last week that this retirement is “for good” and he sent a similar message on Monday.

“I think for me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years and I’m super proud of what’s been accomplished. You know, I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet and I felt like I’ve given a lot, I’ve gained a lot,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve learned a lot. And life is about, you know, exciting things ahead. I think when one thing closes, like football has for me, you know 32 years of my life and it’s hard to make decisions like that but it’s certainly the right time.”

Brady said he’s “good with a little bit of uncertainty ” about what the future will hold because of the number of opportunities available to him and that retiring from the game is the only way to create space for those things in his life. One of the biggest opportunities will wait for another year, but it seems likely that we’ll be hearing from Brady again before he’s in the booth.