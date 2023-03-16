 Skip navigation
Tom Brady is officially a free agent

  
Published March 16, 2023 04:57 PM
nbc_pft_mayfiedltotb_230316
March 16, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Baker Mayfield will fit in Tampa Bay, given the QB reportedly is signing a one-year deal, and assess what he’s capable of accomplishing at this point in his career.

Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again.

Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent.

That retirement letter he sent to the league and the NFL Players Association five weeks ago doesn’t matter. He’s now a free agent. He can sign with any team, at any time. He can talk to any team, at any time.

It doesn’t mean he will. But he definitely can.

Two of his potential destinations -- the Dolphins and 49ers -- likely have closed the door on Brady for 2023.

Another team to which Brady has been linked (the Raiders) has a verbal deal with Jimmy Garoppolo that has yet to be consummated.