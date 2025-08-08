 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt to call Giants-Commanders, Eagles-Chiefs in first two weeks

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:04 AM

The Raiders will be in New England to face the Patriots in Week 1, but Tom Brady won’t be at the matchup between two teams he has close ties to on September that 7.

Brady will be in the broadcast booth at Northwest Stadium with Kevin Burkhardt for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Giants and the Commanders. Sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will also be at the matchup between NFC East clubs.

The same crew will also call Fox’s marquee matchup in Week 2. They will be in Kansas City for a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Fox also announced that Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver will be on the call for the 49ers’ visit to Seattle in Week 1.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Megan Olivi will be in Atlanta for the Buccaneers-Falcons game while Kevin Kugler, Moose Johnston, and Allison Williams will call the action for the Browns’ home game against the Bengals. Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, and Jen Hale will be the network’s team for the Panthers’ visit to the Jaguars. Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, and Kristina Pink will call the Titans’ road game against the Broncos.

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino remain the Fox rules analysts for the 2025 season.