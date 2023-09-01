Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast returns on Monday

For the first time since 46-year-old Tom Brady started playing football as a boy, a football season is starting without him. But not completely without him.

SiriusXM announced on Friday that Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast gets going on Monday.

It will be the third season for the podcast, but the first with Brady not playing. And it will be the only one during his hiatus between his playing career and his TV career, which starts in 2024.

It will be interesting to hear what Brady has to say once the games start. As Brady said in December 2021, “I imagine not playing. And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, ‘These guys suck. I could do way better than that.’ And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it. If I stopped, I think I’d have to find something else that I’m pretty good at. And I don’t think that, you know, I’m going to be able to jump into something that has the same amount of excitement.”

Brady could still play. He’d be in the top half of all quarterbacks. So, this year, will he say, “These guys suck. I could do way better than that”? Or will he defer to what Howard Cosell used to call the jockocracy, where former players never say anything bad about current players?

And how will Brady handle the fact that the train has left the station while he deliberately chose to stand on the platform and wave?

We’ll get snippets of it every Monday this season. It could be therapeutic for him. It could be very revealing for the rest of us.