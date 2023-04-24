 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Telesco has “no updates” on an extension for Justin Herbert

  
Published April 24, 2023 10:33 AM
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_230424
April 24, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s time for the Chargers to go all-in on offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft to support Justin Herbert.

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts becoming the first quarterback in the 2020 draft class to receive a second contract, the spotlight now goes to the Chargers and Bengals as they prepare to lock up Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, respectfully.

Los Angeles General Manager Tom Telesco held his pre-draft press conference on Monday and was asked about that process.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Telesco initially said that he has “no updates ” on a potential new deal for Herbert. When asked if that meant there had been no progress, Telesco clarified that he’s not going to deliver public play-by-play on the negotiations and his next update will hopefully be an announcement about an extension.

Telesco also added that the Chargers will decide on fifth-year options after the draft. There’s ostensibly no choice to be made for Herbert, as L.A. will certainly pick that up — even as the club is negotiating an extension. But the team also has linebacker Kenneth Murray’s fifth-year option to consider.

Herbert was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a Pro Bowler after throwing for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns in 2021. In 17 games last season, Herbert completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The club is implementing a new offense for 2023 under new coordinator Kellen Moore.