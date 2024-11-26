Tommy DeVito will be limited on Tuesday due to sore right arm

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito did not appear on Monday’s injury report, but he will be on Tuesday’s edition.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a press conference that DeVito will be limited during the team’s walkthrough practice. The Giants did not practice on Monday, but estimated practice participation levels ahead of Thursday’s game in Dallas.

Daboll said that DeVito has a sore right arm and that the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to play against the Cowboys. DeVito took several big hits in the Giants’ loss to the Buccaneers and came out of the game for one play after one of them.

Drew Lock came in for that play and will see more work on Tuesday as a result of DeVito’s condition.