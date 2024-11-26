 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tommy DeVito will be limited on Tuesday due to sore right arm

  
Published November 26, 2024 01:27 PM

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito did not appear on Monday’s injury report, but he will be on Tuesday’s edition.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a press conference that DeVito will be limited during the team’s walkthrough practice. The Giants did not practice on Monday, but estimated practice participation levels ahead of Thursday’s game in Dallas.

Daboll said that DeVito has a sore right arm and that the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to play against the Cowboys. DeVito took several big hits in the Giants’ loss to the Buccaneers and came out of the game for one play after one of them.

Drew Lock came in for that play and will see more work on Tuesday as a result of DeVito’s condition.