nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Tommy DeVito will re-sign with Giants

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:55 PM

The Giants are trying to chart a better course at the quarterback position in 2025, but there will be at least one reminder of the bad old days on the roster when they get back to work in the spring.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Tommy DeVito will sign his exclusive rights free agent tender in the next few days. DeVito will make $1.03 million under the terms of the tender.

DeVito landed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and the New Jersey native found his way into the lineup and the hearts of fans after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor during his rookie season. The Giants went 3-3 in DeVito’s six starts and the team turned back to him in 2024 when they released Jones. He made two starts, but Drew Lock wound up making more starts down the stretch,

DeVito is 145-of-222 for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions over 12 total appearances. If all goes well for the Giants, he won’t be adding to those numbers in 2025.