Tommy DeVito will re-sign with Giants

The Giants are trying to chart a better course at the quarterback position in 2025, but there will be at least one reminder of the bad old days on the roster when they get back to work in the spring.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Tommy DeVito will sign his exclusive rights free agent tender in the next few days. DeVito will make $1.03 million under the terms of the tender.

DeVito landed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and the New Jersey native found his way into the lineup and the hearts of fans after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor during his rookie season. The Giants went 3-3 in DeVito’s six starts and the team turned back to him in 2024 when they released Jones. He made two starts, but Drew Lock wound up making more starts down the stretch,

DeVito is 145-of-222 for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions over 12 total appearances. If all goes well for the Giants, he won’t be adding to those numbers in 2025.