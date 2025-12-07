Tony Pollard runs for 161; Shedeur Sanders, Browns don’t complete comeback, falling 31-29 to Titans

Shedeur Sanders had a solid performance on Sunday, but the Browns could not do enough to beat the Titans.

Tennessee secured its second victory of the season by defeating Cleveland 31-29.

After a blocked punt allowed the Titans to go up 31-17 with a 41-yard field goal, the Browns made things interesting with Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown run. With another defensive stop, the Browns had a chance to tie the game after Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin.

But a bizarre-looking wildcat play for the two-point conversion failed when Quinshon Judkins was tackled in the backfield, effectively ending Cleveland’s comeback threat.

Sanders finished the contest 23-of-42 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also was Cleveland’s leading rusher, gaining 29 yards on three carries with a TD.

Quinshon Judkins had just 26 yards on 14 attempts. Fanin had eight receptions for 114 yard with a TD. Jerry Jeudy had three receptions for 76 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown.

The Titans ran through the Browns with Tony Pollard picking up 161 yards on 25 carries — including a 65-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Quarterback Cam Ward was 14-of-28 for 117 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Chasing history, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had 1.0 sacks on Sunday to give him 20.0 on the year. He’s now just 3.0 sacks from breaking the single-season record with four games left.

At 2-11, the Titans will be on the road to face the 49ers in Week 15.

The 3-10 Browns will face the Bears on the road next Sunday.