Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tony Pollard signs franchise tender

  
Published March 23, 2023 07:48 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysronaldjones_230322
March 22, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down what Ronald Jones is capable of accomplishing in a one-year deal with Dallas and explore what Ezekiel Elliott’s options are moving forward.

Tony Pollard is officially back with the Cowboys for 2023.

The running back has signed his franchise tender, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys and Pollard have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal. But if they don’t, Pollard will make $10.091 million on a one-year contract in 2023.

Pollard, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, rushed for 1,007 yards with nine touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 371 yards with three TDs in 2022. He also accounted for 122 yards from scrimmage in Dallas’ two postseason games before suffering a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round loss to San Francisco.

While Pollard underwent tightrope surgery for the high-ankle sprain, he is expected to be fully healed in time for training camp.

In 62 games with six starts, Pollard has rushed for 2,616 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He’s also caught 121 passes for 1,008 yards with five TDs.

Pollard signing his franchise tender makes sense given the market for available running backs. While Austin Ekeler has been granted permission to seek a trade given that his contract with the Chargers is set to pay him $6.25 million in 2023, there has been no reported interest .

Running backs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley have also been franchise tagged by the Raiders and Giants, respectively.