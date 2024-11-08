Tony Pollard, Will Levis off injury report, good to go for Sunday

Titans quarterback Will Levis will return to the starting lineup Sunday, and he will have running back Tony Pollard lined up behind him.

Neither Levis (right shoulder) nor Pollard (foot) has an injury designation.

Levis missed the past three games with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain. He injured his right shoulder in a Week 4 game against the Dolphins and tried to play through it in Week 6 against the Colts after the team’s off week.

Levis was a full participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices.

“Will had a really good week of practice,” coach Brian Callahan said Friday, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He felt really good. It’s the best he’s looked in a couple of weeks, so we’re excited to see him go forward.”

Pollard popped up on the practice report in Week 9, missed practice all last week and was questionable for the game against the Patriots. He played 66 of 77 snaps in the overtime win and had 31 touches for 154 yards.

He began this week with a limited practice before missing Thursday’s session. Pollard returned to limited work Friday.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is ruled out for Sunday, and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (toe) and running back Julius Chestnut (foot) are questionable.

Running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) will return this week after missing the past three games.