Top WR prospect Luther Burden III declares for 2025 NFL Draft

One of the expected top receivers in the next draft class has officially made himself available for the next level.

Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday.

A projected first-round pick, Burden was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023 when he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards with nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards on seven attempts.

In 12 games this season, Burden caught 61 passes for 676 yards with six TDs and rushed nine times for 115 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Burden will not participate in Mizzou’s bowl game.

“I feel like this is the best time to enter the draft,” Burden said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. “I’m confident in myself and what I can do at the next level. I’m ready for the next step.”

Burden, a St. Louis native, will finish at No. 4 on the program’s all-time list in receptions (192), No. 5 in receiving touchdowns (21), and No. 6 on the receiving list (2,263 yards).

“The ultimate goal was to come here and make a difference,” Burden said. “I feel like I met my goal with everything that I set out before I got here. It was a pleasure being here. I will love Mizzou forever.”