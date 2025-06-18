 Skip navigation
Tracy Porter, Brett Maxie selected for Saints Hall of Fame

  
A pair of defensive backs are going into the Saints Hall of Fame this year.

The Saints announce that cornerback Tracy Porter and safety Brett Maxie have been chosen for enshrinement by a media selection committee.

Porter made one of the most memorable plays in franchise history when he picked off Peyton Manning with 3:24 left in Super Bowl XLIV and ran for a 74-yard touchdown that iced the Saints’ win over the Colts. The 2008 second-round pick played four seasons with the Saints and had 195 tackles, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles, a sack, and three fumble recoveries in 43 regular season games for the team.

Maxie was undrafted in 1985 and spent nine seasons in New Orleans. He had 438 tackles, 15 interceptions, three interception returns for touchdowns, three sacks, and five fumble recoveries during his time with the Saints.

The Saints also announced that Steve Gleason will receive their Hall of Fame Courage Award and that the Fleur de Lis Award will be given to former WGNO sports director Ed Daniels.