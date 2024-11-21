Travis Hunter “definitely” declaring for 2025 NFL Draft

The prevailing wisdom coming into the 2024 season was that it would Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter’s final one at the collegiate level and Hunter’s play this year has done nothing to suggest he’s not ready for the pros.

On Thursday, Hunter made it official that he plans to throw his name into the draft pool next year.

“That’s definitely for sure,” Hunter said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com.

Hunter has 74 catches for 911 yards and nine touchdowns this season and he’s also run for one score on offense. In his defensive role, Hunter has 24 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

That package has Hunter in place as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and he’ll likely be taken off the board very early in the draft by a team that believes those skills will make Hunter a star in the NFL as well.