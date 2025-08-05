Travis Hunter practiced on both sides of the ball Tuesday

Jaguars coach Liam Coen will decide Wednesday whether the team’s starters will play in the preseason opener Saturday night against the Steelers.

Travis Hunter’s teammates are hoping to see him as much as fans are.

“Really excited,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Tuesday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I mean, if Friday was a glimpse of it, we should all be excited to see him running around out there, wherever it’s at on offense, defense -- hopefully more offense, throwing that in there for us.”

Hunter played 38 total snaps in the team’s scrimmage Friday night, seeing 17 offensive snaps with the first-team offense and 21 with the first-team defense. It was the first time in training camp that he played both sides of the ball in a practice.

He caught three passes for 43 yards.

On Tuesday, Hunter practiced on both sides of the ball for the first time in a regular training camp practice, per DiRocco. Hunter wore a teal jersey and covered it with a white mesh top with a black No. 12 when he worked on defense.

He played nine snaps at receiver and nine at cornerback during 11-on-11 work, according to DiRocco.

Hunter might not work on both sides of the ball in every practice going forward, Coen said, but noted “it would probably be a little bit more normal than not.”