Travis Hunter works on offense and defense in same practice for first time

The Jaguars closed out this week’s minicamp by providing a glimpse of things to come in the future.

First-round pick Travis Hunter did not play offense and defense in the same practice at any point during the team’s organized team activities, but he switched from wide receiver to cornerback during Thursday’s final practice of Jacksonville’s offseason program.

After the session, head coach Liam Coen was asked at his press conference if that was a sign of things to come in training camp and beyond.

“Yeah, I think so,” Coen said. “That’s definitely what we have to build towards for training camp and then, obviously, in season. Knowing that, during practice he’s gonna have to do both. He wants to do it. It’s not as if it’s something where he can’t handle. He wants to go and do that more. He wants more and that’s a good thing. But, ultimately, we have to also protect him from himself at times as well and make sure we get out of this phase healthy. But that is absolutely the plan moving forward.”

It remains to be seen how much Hunter is going to be used on both sides of the ball in his rookie season and there will be no shortage of people watching to see how that plays out.