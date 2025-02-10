Travis Kelce doesn’t address possible retirement after Super Bowl LIX

In the hours leading up to Super Bowl LIX, there were reports that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remains undecided about playing next season and that some of his teammates believe that he could retire.

Kelce has said in the past that he plans to continue playing, but he didn’t have anything to say about his future after Sunday night’s 40-22 loss to the Eagles. Kelce answered a few questions in the team’s locker room before leaving and none of them had to do with those reports.

Kelce’s future hung over some comments from his teammates. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy noted that this “might be my last time playing with” some of his teammates and that it “might be their last game.” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said something similar before being asked about Kelce specifically.

“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own,” Mahomes said. “He’s given so much to this team, to the NFL and such a joy not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. He knows he has a lot of football left in him. You can see he always makes the plays at the biggest moments, but it’s if he wants to put in that grind. . . . I know he still has love for the game. He’ll get some time with his family and make that decision on his own, but he knows he’ll come back here with welcome arms.”

Kelce passed Jerry Rice for the most career receptions in the Super Bowl and it remains to be seen if his four catches on Sunday are the last ones of his career.