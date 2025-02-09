Report: Travis Kelce hasn’t decided whether to play in 2025

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has earned three Super Bowl rings and a first-ballot, no-brainer spot in the Hall of Fame, five years after he retires.

And his retirement potentially could come sooner than later.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kelce hasn’t decided whether to play in 2025 — and that the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl could be a factor.

During the week, the 35-year-old Kelce expressed a strong desire to keep playing, for at least three more years. However, he also acknowledged his burgeoning, and lucrative, off-field interests.

“I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life,” Kelce told reporters. “That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

The phrase “for the most part” is a hint. And Kelce surely wouldn’t tip his hand about a potential retirement in the days preceding the game. First, he wouldn’t want to make it about him. Second, if he’s truly going to walk off into the sunset, he’ll want the moment to have maximum cinematic impact.

If the Chiefs make history with an unprecedented three-straight Super Bowl wins, Kelce might not know how he’ll feel about continuing to play until the confetti falls. He might decide there’s nothing left to prove on the field. He might want to get out before the inevitable physical decline commences. He might decide to devote his full efforts to his popular podcast and an unlimited ceiling in TV and film, both behind the camera and in front of it.

He’s already making more money not playing football. He could make even more if he stops.

It should surprise no one if he decides to call it a career, if the Chiefs win. Rapoport reports that Kelce will consider the situation and make a decision before free agency starts next month. With yet another Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, his decision could become obvious to himself and to everyone else based on his words and actions as he possibly leaves the playing field for the final time.