Travis Kelce: I feel like I have a lot of good football left in me

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t planning to follow his brother Jason into retirement just yet.

Kelce will wrap up his 12th NFL season with Sunday’s Super Bowl and there were moments during the regular season where Kelce looked like he might be closing in on the end of his playing days. A big day in the divisional round win over the Texans was more like the old days, however, and Kelce said on Monday night that his thoughts about life after football haven’t eclipsed his desire to keep going.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said. “I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Three more years might not ultimately be in the cards for Kelce, but one of the cornerstones of this Chiefs run looks like it will be in place for at least a little while longer.