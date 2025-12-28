Panthers TE Ja’Tavion Sanders ruled out with ankle injury

Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was injured on the first play from scrimmage on Sunday and already is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Sanders was blocking for Rico Dowdle during an 11-yard run when the running back rolled into the back of Sanders’ leg. He required assistance from the team’s medical staff to get off the field.

After a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, Sanders got on a cart for transport to the X-ray room.

The Panthers opened the game with a three-tight-end set and now are down to two tight ends.

In his second season, Sanders has 29 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers and Seahawks have exchanged punts to start the game.