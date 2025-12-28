Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin stake Bucs to 7-0 lead

The Buccaneers need a win over the Dolphins on Sunday to ensure themselves a chance at winning the NFC South in Week 18 and they’re off to a good start.

After forcing a quick Miami punt, Baker Mayfield drove the Bucs 68 yards for their first points of the game. They came on a five-yard throw to wide receiver Chris Godwin and the Bucs are now up 7-0 with 5:27 to play in the first quarter.

Mayfield was 6-of-8 for 57 yards on the drive. Three of the completions went to wide receiver Jalen McMillan for 39 yards.

With a win, the Bucs will play the Panthers for the division title in the final weekend of the regular season.