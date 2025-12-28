Quinn Ewers’ first NFL TD pass makes it 7-7 in Miami

Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers’ first NFL touchdown pass was a long one.

Ewers hooked up up with wide receiver Theo Wease for a 63-yard score in the first quarter to tie Miami’s game at 7-7 with 4:29 to play in the opening quarter. It was also the first touchdown of the rookie wideout’s career.

Ewers is making his second straight start and is looking for his first win in that role.

The Dolphins only have 11 yards on their other five plays, but the big one was enough to get them on the board at Hard Rock Stadium.