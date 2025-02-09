 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Some within Chiefs’ organization believe this could be Travis Kelce’s last game

  
Published February 9, 2025 05:14 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly hasn’t decided whether to play in 2025. Some within the Chiefs’ organization believe the decision has been made.

From James Palmer, formerly of NFL Network and now with Underdog Fantasy and Bleacher Report, comes this tweet: “I’m told just like last year Travis Kelce was moved to tears during his speech to the team last night at the team hotel. He’s an emotional person, and some in the organization don’t want to admit it, but they do believe this could be his final game.”

Kelce has said he wants to keep playing. But he also has acknowledged his growing media, TV, and film footprint. He’s already making more money from not playing football.

At 35, Kelce also surely hopes to step aside before his skills begin to noticeably diminish. Also, there’s nothing more memorable than the rare occasion when a star player wins a Super Bowl and walks off into the sunset. With a win tonight, Kelce could join a list that includes the likes of John Elway, Jerome Bettis, Michael Strahan, and Peyton Manning.