Report: Some within Chiefs’ organization believe this could be Travis Kelce’s last game

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly hasn’t decided whether to play in 2025. Some within the Chiefs’ organization believe the decision has been made.

From James Palmer, formerly of NFL Network and now with Underdog Fantasy and Bleacher Report, comes this tweet: “I’m told just like last year Travis Kelce was moved to tears during his speech to the team last night at the team hotel. He’s an emotional person, and some in the organization don’t want to admit it, but they do believe this could be his final game.”

Kelce has said he wants to keep playing. But he also has acknowledged his growing media, TV, and film footprint. He’s already making more money from not playing football.

At 35, Kelce also surely hopes to step aside before his skills begin to noticeably diminish. Also, there’s nothing more memorable than the rare occasion when a star player wins a Super Bowl and walks off into the sunset. With a win tonight, Kelce could join a list that includes the likes of John Elway, Jerome Bettis, Michael Strahan, and Peyton Manning.