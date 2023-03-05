 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce makes SNL hosting gig a family affair

  
Published March 5, 2023 08:47 AM
nbc_pft_kelcesnf_230306
March 6, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Travis Kelce’s performance, after the TE hosted Saturday Night Live, and discuss how he has stayed true to his roots.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live, making him the latest in a line of NFL figures dating back to Fran Tarkenton to do the honors. And Kelce did very well.

His monologue was solid with a couple of very funny lines, and he handled his skit duties very well, delivering his lines in a funny and natural way.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and their parents were shown during the monologue, sitting in the crowd. The back-and-forth included a couple of reaction shots from Jason.

As expected, Jason also showed up in one of the skits, playing the new love interest of a woman who once dated (or at least went on a single date with) Travis.

If you missed it, the whole show can be seen on Peacock. And, yes, I have a direct financial interest in helping Peacock get more subscribers. I’m only two new signups away from getting one of those hats that holds a can of beer on each side.