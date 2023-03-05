Travis Kelce makes SNL hosting gig a family affair

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live, making him the latest in a line of NFL figures dating back to Fran Tarkenton to do the honors. And Kelce did very well.

His monologue was solid with a couple of very funny lines, and he handled his skit duties very well, delivering his lines in a funny and natural way.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and their parents were shown during the monologue, sitting in the crowd. The back-and-forth included a couple of reaction shots from Jason.

As expected, Jason also showed up in one of the skits, playing the new love interest of a woman who once dated (or at least went on a single date with) Travis.

If you missed it, the whole show can be seen on Peacock. And, yes, I have a direct financial interest in helping Peacock get more subscribers. I’m only two new signups away from getting one of those hats that holds a can of beer on each side.