Travis Kelce rarely misses games

The Chiefs might not have tight end Travis Kelce, due to a knee injury that he suffered on Tuesday. If so, it will be the first game Kelce misses due to injury in nearly a decade.

Kelce had a knee problem as a rookie in 2013. It started as a bone bruise and ended in a microfracture procedure that limited him to one snap of one game.

Since 2014, however, Kelce has missed only three games. Twice, he was rested in meaningless Week 17 contests. In December 2021, Kelce missed a game against the Steelers because he had landed on the COVID list.

Not having Kelce changes the Kansas City offense. It also adjusts the manner in which the Lions will defend the Chiefs. If/when Kelce is ruled out for Thursday night, I’ll take a look at what the Chiefs might do without him, and how the Lions might approach a Kelce-less Kansas City offense.