Trent Baalke breaks wind, doesn’t break stride

I’ve long believed that the fart is proof that: (1) God exists; and (2) He has a good sense of humor.

I have always thought farts are funny. I always will. From casual settings to films like The Nutty Professor and before that Hollywood Knights, the sound of a fart always makes me laugh. (The aftermath can be humorous, too.)

And so I was very happy to see (and hear) Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke nonchalantly letting one rip during his pre-draft press conference. He paused, pooted, said “excuse me,” and just kept going.

That is a guy who is secure in his own skin. That is a guy who gets it. I’m not being sarcastic. I loved it.

It humanizes Baalke. We all fart. And sometimes one accidentally, or intentionally, makes its escape at a time when it shouldn’t. When it does, don’t blame it on the dog. Own it. Enjoy it. Make sure your broadcast partner gets a chance to savor the bouquet.

Some are framing it as a question, not a fact. It wasn’t a burp. It was a fart.

Baalke cut the cheese. He stepped on a duck. The spider was barking.

And it was the best laugh I had all day.