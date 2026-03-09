Trent McDuffie agrees to four-year extension with Rams

After agreeing to trade for Trent McDuffie, the Rams have now reached an agreement on a contract extension with the cornerback.

McDuffie has agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The initial reported numbers indicate the new deal will make McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in the league with an average annual value of $31 million in new money.

McDuffie, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs, winning a pair of Super Bowls with the club. He was an AP first-team All-Pro honoree in 2023.

McDuffie has recorded 34 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions in his career.

The trade to send him from the Chiefs to the Rams will become official this week with the start of the new league year.