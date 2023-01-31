 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams is on crutches and wearing a boot

  
Published January 31, 2023 10:46 AM
nbc_hhmb_nfc_230130
January 30, 2023 02:24 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reflect on the Eagles' lopsided NFC Championship win over the 49ers and discuss Jalen Hurts' ascension, San Francisco's future, Super Bowl expectations and more.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams hobbled into the stadium Tuesday for locker clean-out day.

Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News said Williams used a crutch and had his left foot/ankle in an orthopedic boot.

Williams played every snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles aside from the final one following his ejection for tossing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground post-play. Officials also ejected Wallace.

Williams missed three games with this season with a high ankle sprain to his right ankle. He also injured his right ankle in the 2021 playoff win over the Packers.

Williams earned All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season and has made 10 Pro Bowls in a row, not counting 2019 when he sat out during a dispute with Washington.