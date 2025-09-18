Trevon Diggs, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Guyton return to full participation at practice

Cowboys starting cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) did not practice Wednesday, and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and returner KaVontae Turpin (neck) were limited.

However, all three returned to full participation on Thursday, and all three are expected to play on Sunday against the Bears.

Starting cornerback DaRon Bland was the only Cowboys player not to practice. He is not expected to play again this week after injuring his right foot in the team’s Sept. 8 practice. That is the last time he has practiced.

Reddy Steward made his first career start on Sunday in his third career game and held his own. Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason, also started.

Elam has taken offense to NFL Pro, which shows him leading the league in receiving yards allowed (232), and defended his play through two games.