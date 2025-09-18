 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevon Diggs, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Guyton return to full participation at practice

  
Published September 18, 2025 05:21 PM

Cowboys starting cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) did not practice Wednesday, and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and returner KaVontae Turpin (neck) were limited.

However, all three returned to full participation on Thursday, and all three are expected to play on Sunday against the Bears.

Starting cornerback DaRon Bland was the only Cowboys player not to practice. He is not expected to play again this week after injuring his right foot in the team’s Sept. 8 practice. That is the last time he has practiced.

Reddy Steward made his first career start on Sunday in his third career game and held his own. Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason, also started.

Elam has taken offense to NFL Pro, which shows him leading the league in receiving yards allowed (232), and defended his play through two games.