Trevon Diggs remains in concussion protocol

Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones both said postgame Sunday that they expect cornerback Trevon Diggs to return soon. Monday was not the day.

Schottenheimer said Diggs checked in with the Cowboys’ medical staff on Monday and was sent home from the team facility. Diggs remains in concussion protocol.

Diggs had an “accident” at his home on Thursday night, leaving him with a head injury. The Cowboys ruled him out for Sunday’s game, but they have not elaborated on how Diggs was injured.

“The combination of the injury and how it impacted . . . regarding a concussion issue, I’m not so sure that I know the detail of how that happened,” Jones said. “Not the way I would if there had been an injury on the field. We normally would see that on TV, see how an injury happens, and in this particular case, it was unrecorded.”

Jones said Diggs explained what happened, but Jones sounded as if he wasn’t buying it.

“Oh he said what happened,” Jones said. “But again, and I’m not saying that didn’t happen, but a lot of times you’re not the best viewer of what happened to you.”

The Cowboys got some better news on other injured players. Schottenheimer said Monday that the team will open the 21-day practice window for starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), rookie cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and starting center Cooper Beebe (ankle). They will activate wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) as his 21-day window expires this week.