Trevon Diggs still unsure about opener, Tyler Guyton expects to play Thursday

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had another full practice session on Sunday, but it looks like a call on his status for Thursday’s game against the Eagles will have to wait a little longer.

Diggs returned to full practice participation last week and he told reporters on Sunday that he continues to work without any limitations as he makes his way back from last year’s knee surgery. He said he remains unsure about whether he will be on the field against the Eagles, so the next few days of practice will be telling.

The Cowboys release their first injury report of the season on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton is also going to be on that report, but he’s feeling more bullish about his status for Thursday night. Guyton said, via Clarence Hill of ALLDLLS.com, that he expects to be in the lineup for Week 1.