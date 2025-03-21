Tre’Von Moehrig: Panthers want me to be a Swiss Army knife on defense

The Panthers set an NFL record for the most points allowed during the 2024 season, so it’s no surprise that building a better defense was at the top of their list of goals this offseason.

One of the first moves they made to address that side of the ball was signing safety Tre’Von Moehrig as a free agent. Moehrig became a starter immediately after the Raiders took him in the second round of the 2021 draft and he spent time playing deep in the secondary and close to the line depending on who was running the team’s defense.

Moehrig’s moves meant that the Panthers got to see him in a variety of roles and he said the team’s pitch to him was centered on his ability to do a lot of different things on defense in Carolina.

“I really think I can just provide, just like a dog mentality, a dominant mentality, every time I’m on the field,” Moehrig said, via the team’s website. “Just being able to line up in different spots on the field and make the offense have to think about what I’m doing and what I can present, so I think that’s what I’ll be able to bring to the table. That’s kind of what [the Panthers] were mentioning, just kind of being the Swiss Army [knife], being able to move around different spots and, like I said, just give different looks.”

Moehrig won’t be able to turn things around by himself, but the Panthers have added other free agents at other levels of the defense and the draft should provide more new pieces to a mix that the Panthers hope will lead to the kind of growth they saw on offense over the second half of last season.