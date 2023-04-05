 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence: It’s huge to have Evan Engram back

  
Published April 5, 2023 11:57 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230405
April 5, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most desperate for a new stadium, from the Jaguars to the Commanders and more.

After spending his first five seasons with the Giants, tight end Evan Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars and proceeded to have the best year of his career.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Engram last month, keeping him with the club for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is happy to have one of his key targets back.

“It’s huge. That was a big priority for us this offseason . So, to have him back at least for this year — and hopefully longer moving forward — that’s ideal,” Lawrence said this week, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “You saw what he did for our offense last season and how he came on at the end of the year. I think we really figured out how to use him the right way and he’s helped us a ton. Just keep building on that, there’s still more out there. That’s the exciting part.”

Engram set career highs with 73 catches and 766 yards with four touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 124 yards with a TD in Jacksonville’s two playoff games.

The tight end has yet to sign his franchise tender. But if and when he does, Engram will make $11.345 million. Engram and the Jaguars have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal.

Jacksonville’s offseason program begins on April 17.

“We’re pumped [to get started on voluntary workouts]. We’ll have a good crew there and it’s such a cool time of the year,” Lawrence said. “Everybody comes back, get to start building your team, building your foundation. I’m really excited to start that with all the guys.”