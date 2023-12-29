Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his career.

The Jaguars have ruled out Lawrence with his shoulder injury, which means C.J. Beathard will make his first start since 2020.

Lawrence has had a few close calls when it comes to potentially missing a game this year, but has been able to play through all of his injuries. But this time, Lawrence’s injury was too much to overcome in a week.

In 15 games this season, Lawrence has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 3,736 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 329 yards with four TDs.

Lawrence had started all 49 games for Jacksonville since the organization selected him at No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft.

Beathard finished last week’s loss to Tampa Bay, completing 11-of-15 passes for 94 yards with a touchdown. He’s appeared in six games this year, completing 23-of-29 throws for 171 yards.

Beathard has not made a start since he was with the 49ers three years ago. He’s compiled a 2-10 record in 12 career starts, all with San Francisco.

With the Jaguars tied with two other teams atop the AFC South at 8-7, this is a big-time game for Beathard to start. Jacksonville has lost four in a row since entering Week 13 at 8-3.