Trevor Lawrence set for full practice on Wednesday

Coming off of losses in their last two games, the Jaguars will have another significant AFC matchup when they host the Ravens on Sunday.

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a high right ankle sprain on Monday night of Week 13, he’s set to return to a full practice workload on Wednesday.

“Should be, yes, should be — shouldn’t have to limit him today,” Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference.

Lawrence didn’t practice last Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday before extending his starting streak to 47 games in the loss to Cleveland. Lawrence finished the game 28-of-50 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also took four sacks.

Additionally, Pederson noted that offensive linemen Walker Little and Ezra Cleveland are trending in the right direction. Little missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) are both still considered day-to-day. Cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion) is expected to be able to get back on the practice field after he was sidelined all last week.

Jacksonville’s first full injury report of Week 15 will be released later on Wednesday.