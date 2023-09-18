Trevor Lawrence: Sunday’s performance “kind of embarrassing”

The Jaguars forced three Chiefs turnovers while allowing 17 points at home on Sunday, but they weren’t able to celebrate a win when the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Jacksonville didn’t get into the end zone at all on Sunday and they slumped to a 17-9 loss while playing what quarterback Trevor Lawrence called “really sloppy” football over the course of the game. Lawrence was 22-of-41 for 216 yards, which illustrated how little he was able to get going after a strong opening week for the team’s offense.

“Yeah, it’s just we’re better than that,” Lawrence said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re a better offense than that. And I think that’s what’s disappointing, is when you know what you’re capable of. And the guys that we have, whether it’s upfront or myself, the running backs, receivers, like, we got so many weapons. We got to be able to put points on the board and score. And that’s just kind of embarrassing.”

The Jaguars and Chiefs wound up playing twice last season and the Jags would be happy to see them again this season because it will mean they are in the playoffs. Getting there will take a better job of maximizing opportunities than they managed this Sunday.