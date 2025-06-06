Trevor Penning: The things I do well fit better at guard

For many first-round picks, a move to a less glamorous position would be a bone of contention.

Trevor Penning isn’t viewing his position change that way. The Saints drafted Penning as a tackle, but they added Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks in the last two first rounds and they have bumped Penning inside to left guard this offseason.

Penning said on Thursday that “you can be more aggressive” while playing guard and that he believes that’s part of what makes the switch one that will work out well for him.

“The things I do well I think fit better at guard,” Penning said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Not to say I can’t play tackle, but in the run game — especially at guard — the things I do well really shine.”

A strong showing at guard would serve the Saints well on the field and it would help Penning off of it. The team passed on his fifth-year option, so Penning is on track for free agency after his first season in his new role.