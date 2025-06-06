 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Penning: The things I do well fit better at guard

  
Published June 6, 2025 06:57 AM

For many first-round picks, a move to a less glamorous position would be a bone of contention.

Trevor Penning isn’t viewing his position change that way. The Saints drafted Penning as a tackle, but they added Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks in the last two first rounds and they have bumped Penning inside to left guard this offseason.

Penning said on Thursday that “you can be more aggressive” while playing guard and that he believes that’s part of what makes the switch one that will work out well for him.

“The things I do well I think fit better at guard,” Penning said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Not to say I can’t play tackle, but in the run game — especially at guard — the things I do well really shine.”

A strong showing at guard would serve the Saints well on the field and it would help Penning off of it. The team passed on his fifth-year option, so Penning is on track for free agency after his first season in his new role.