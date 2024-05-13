 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson at Bengals workouts despite trade request

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:01 PM

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson asked for a trade to a new team last month, but that isn’t keeping him from taking part in workouts with his current one.

The Bengals shared pictures of Hendrickson taking part in Monday’s voluntary workout in Cincinnati. The Bengals are in the second phase of their offseason program.

Hendrickson asked for a trade last month amid a push for a new contract. He signed a one-year extension through the 2025 season last year and is set to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025.

At the time Hendrickson made his request, it was reported that the team had no interest in trading Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks last season, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the draft that Hendrickson is “going to play here next year for us.”

It remains to be seen if anything will happen with his contract, but Hendrickson seems to be preparing for that outcome as well.